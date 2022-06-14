President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON temple in Bengaluru
- President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.
According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.
The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics are also similar. "The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings," ISKCON said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Indian President in the Karnataka capital on Monday from the HAL Airport.
“It was an absolute privilege to receive the Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji #PresidentKovind at the the HAL Airport, Bengaluru this morning. We feel blessed by his visit to Karnataka,” he wrote on Twitter.
CM Bommai also shared a video of Tuesday's programme on Twitter and said, “Hon'ble President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind ji graces the Lokarpana ceremony of Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple at Bengaluru.”
The President earlier attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
Delhi's temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics