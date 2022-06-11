President Kovind to inaugurate Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda Temple on June 14
The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda Temple of ISKCON on June 14 at Vaikunta Hill, Off Kanakapura Road at Vasanthapura in Bangaluru.
The Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, the Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Rural D.K Suresh, and the Legislator from Bengaluru South M Krishnappa, are among the galaxy of dignitaries, who will be participating in this special event.
This traditional, stone-carved structure is a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirumala. The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics are also similar. The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda, which means, the Lord is the King of kings.
The temple will have facilities for the spiritual and cultural education of children, youth and families. A large queuing hall will be available where devotees can wait comfortably to have the darshan of Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda and other deities. A free Annadaan Hall (Mass feeding facility) will benefit all the pilgrims. This complex has been constructed with the generous contributions of donors and patrons.
The temple authorities will be performing elaborate ceremonies and sacred rituals according to Vedic traditions in the coming weeks. The campus will be fully open to the public from August 1, 2022, according to the information available from the temple.
