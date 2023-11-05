Priyank Kharge refutes claims of factions in Karnataka Congress, asks BJP to ‘set its house in order’

Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Saturday rubbished claims of factions in the state party unit and said that all roles and responsibilities are clearly defined. Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)

Priyank Kharge also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the delay in appointing a state president for the party and added that they should "figure out how to set their house in order".

"There is absolutely no faction. All roles and responsibilities are clearly defined. Siddaramaiah is the CM, and DK Shivakumar is the deputy CM. Whatever decision has to be taken will be taken by the high command at the right time," Minister Kharge told ANI.

He added, "BJP, instead of pointing fingers at Congress, they should figure out how to set their house in order. It's been more than six months; they don't have a leader of opposition in the council or in the Assembly. The state president is clueless. Nobody knows what's happening. Who is running the state leadership over here? Right now, the Karnataka BJP unit is run by the Central unit. I think they are trying to just show the BJP central leadership that we are still alive."

Kharge also slammed BJP leader Ashwath Narayan saying he should stop "trying to set Congress' house in order".

"Ashwath Narayan should stop trying to set Congress's house in order. He should set himself up first. What was he before? He was a Minister, and before that, he was a deputy CM. Why was he taken off from that post (deputy CM)? Why was he demoted? He should think about that first. Because he makes statements like this, his words carry no weight in public or in the BJP. That's why he was removed," Minister Kharge added.

Earlier on Friday, former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as his cabinet members, he alleged, have a difference of opinion on his tenure as Chief Minister.

"There is a lot of difference of opinion between Congress MLAs. There can't be two different decisions on one thing in the Cabinet. Karnataka doesn't want such a government. I demand the resignation of CM and DCM. Dissolve the Assembly and hold fresh elections," he said.

