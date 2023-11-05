‘Willing to offer support of 19 JD(S) MLAs’: Kumaraswamy takes dig at Shivakumar over CM ambition

Amid reports of factionalism in the ruling Congress and a tussle for the CM's post between the incumbent Siddarammaiah and his deputy DK Shivkumar, former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday took a jibe at Shivakumar saying if he wants to ascend, he was ready and willing to assure the support of "19 JD(S) MLAs". Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (HT Archives)

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, the JD(S) leader, said, "If Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants to be CM, he can count on the support of our 19 MLAs."

Kumaraswamy's statement came on the heels of several Congress leaders in the state claiming that several JD(S) MLAs were willing to switch over to the grand old party.

Taking a swipe at the Siddaramaiah government, the JD(S) leader said he did not know how many leaders in the Congress were aspiring for the CM's post.

"Looking at the prevailing situation in the Congress, I don't know how many people in the party are aspiring to become chief minister. You could even call this government a TCM or DCM government. TCM stands for Temporary CM and DCM means Duplicate CM," the JD(S) added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Saturday rubbished claims of factionalism in the ranks of the ruling party, saying all roles and responsibilities were clearly defined.

Kharge jabbed the BJP instead over the delay in appointing a state president for the party, claiming that they were struggling to "figure out how to set their house in order".

"There is absolutely no faction in the Congress. All roles and responsibilities in our party are clearly defined. Siddaramaiah is the CM and DK Shivakumar is the deputy CM. Whatever decision has to be taken (on the change of CM) will be taken by the high command at the right time," Kharge told ANI.

Earlier, on Friday, former Karnataka minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah claiming that his cabinet colleagues have a difference of opinion on his continuation as chief minister.

"There is a clear difference of opinion between Congress MLAs. There can't be two different decisions on one cabinet post. Karnataka didn't vote for such a government. I demand the resignation of the CM and his deputy. The Assembly should be dissolved and fresh elections held," the BJP leader said.

