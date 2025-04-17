Publicity over puppy: ED finds Bengaluru breeder’s 50 crore ‘wolfdog’ story a hoax

A sensational claim made by Bengaluru-based dog breeder S Sathish — about acquiring the world’s most expensive dog — has been debunked as a fabrication following an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported The Times of India. Bengaluru man claimed that he owns world's most expensive dog breed which turned out to be false in ED's scrutiny.

According to the report, Sathish had reportedly stunned pet enthusiasts a few weeks ago, when he claimed that he had imported a rare hybrid canine named Cadaboms Okami, a supposed cross between a Caucasian Shepherd and a wolf, at an eye-watering price of ₹50 crore. The animal, dubbed a “wolfdog,” quickly went viral across social media platforms and pet enthusiast circles, with many hailing it as the most exotic pet acquisition in India.

ED suspects foul play

However, the Enforcement Directorate, acting on suspicions of potential foreign exchange law violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), stepped in to verify the legitimacy of the claim. A search was conducted at Sathish’s residence to trace the whereabouts of the animal and obtain documentation related to its alleged import.

The probe, however, led to a surprising revelation — there was no such dog on the premises. Officials confirmed that Sathish neither owned the canine nor had any legal or financial documents to support the story of such a high-value transaction.

Photographs of the massive, majestic animal that circulated online — including one showing the dog on a stage, seemingly during a public appearance — added to the buzz. But upon closer scrutiny, the images were found to have been sourced from elsewhere, a source told to the publication. The dog in question belonged to another owner altogether, and the ₹50 crore price tag appeared to be a product of sheer speculation.

The investigation suggests that the entire saga may have been a well-crafted publicity stunt. While no evidence of purchase was found, the breeder certainly gained significant media traction. Several outlets had initially reported that a Bengaluru man had splurged on a rare hybrid species, citing the staggering amount as fact.