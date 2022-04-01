Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, attends Karnataka Congress meet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Bengaluru is attending the Karnataka Congress Extended Executive meeting on Friday Morning. The MP, who is on a two-day visit to the state was accompanied by the Congress state unit President DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other senior state party leaders.
Rahul Gandhi's visit comes at a time when the state is debating issues like the Hijab ban, restrictions on non-Hindu traders conducting business inside temple premises and the Halal meat row. Speculations are rife that his visit is set to kick off Karnataka Congress' 2023 Assembly elections campaign.
Earlier he visited the residence of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar here and paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar.
"I paid my condolences to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and other family members of famous Kannada actor late Puneeth Rajkumar after visiting their home. Puneeth left unforgettable memories for all Kannadigas at a young age," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Kannada after his visit.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's Campaign Committee chairman M B Patil, and former union minister KH Muniyappa also accompanied Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress leader had earlier taken part in the 115th birth anniversary event of late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji. “Offered my respects to Late Shri Shivakumara Swamiji on the occasion of his jayanti celebrations at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Known for his selfless service to humanity, the late Swamiji was instrumental in educating lakhs of poor youth & shaping their future,” he tweeted.
-
Amit Shah in Bengaluru, BJP rubbishes K'taka leadership change speculation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion. Shah will be attending Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace.
-
At 11pm! BBMP uploads Budget 2022 on website, unprecedented move surprises many
In an unexpected development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) uploaded its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on its website late on Thursday night without any prior notice, moving away from the usual route of presenting it in the public eye. As per Section 196 of the BBMP Act, the local body's budget is supposed to be announced at least three weeks prior to the start of the next fiscal year.
-
Bengal recruitment scam: CBI questions former advisor around midnight
The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned West Bengal School Service Commission's former advisor SP Sinha in connection with an alleged recruitment scam. The questioning followed Calcutta high court's direction to the CBI on Thursday interrogate Sinha by midnight. Sinha was untraceable before he arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata around 11:15 pm and was questioned till around 2:25 am on Friday. Sinha said he cooperated with the investigators and answered all their questions.
-
Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday. A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative's house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday. When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.
-
Vivek Sheel Soni is new Mohali SSP
Vivek Sheel Soni was appointed as the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali, following a reshuffle by the Punjab government on Thursday. A 2011-batch IPS officer, Soni has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and now has been posted as the Gurdaspur SSP. Prior to his posting in Mohali, Soni was the Rupnagar SSP after also having served as the Sangrur SSP.
