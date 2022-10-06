Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rahul Gandhi writes to Bommai about injured jumbo calf, CM responds

Rahul Gandhi writes to Bommai about injured jumbo calf, CM responds

Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:23 PM IST

“I will collect information from the senior forest officers within half an hour to examine whether it is possible to treat the injured baby elephant”, said Bommai(ANI)
By Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would respond to a letter he received from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the condition of an injured elephant at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Bommai said he will order the forest officials to give the necessary medical treatment to the elephant.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the CM said, "I will collect information from the senior forest officers within half an hour to examine whether it is possible to treat the injured baby elephant. I will respond to Gandhi's letter and do whatever possible on humanitarian grounds. Elephants have their habitats, will look into what extent human interference can happen and will verify on how treatment can be given."

A day ago, the Congress MP wrote to Bommai seeking his intervention for providing timely treatment to a severely injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. He said he came across the injured calf during his visit to the Reserve, along with his mother and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Nagarahole, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu, covering an area of 847.981 sq-km.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
