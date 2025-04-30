'Raising pro-Pakistan slogans is an act of treason': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that raising pro-Pakistan slogans amounts to "treason" and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a special meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday.(PTI)

Commenting on the recent mob lynching incident in Kudupu, Siddaramaiah said that a probe is underway and 15 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday that a man was lynched by a mob near Kudupu in Mangaluru after allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a cricket match.

(Also Read: 'Congress acting as Pakistan’s PR firm': BJP’s Tejasvi Surya hits back over ‘gayab’ jibe at PM Modi)

What happened in Kudupu?

Parameshwara said, "An incident of mob lynching has been reported... The individual whose identity is unknown shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a local cricket match was going on... Few people got together and beat him... Later on, he died."

This comes in the wake of Pahalgam attack where terrorists killed 26 tourists in the Baisaran valley on April 22. 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed in the incident.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has taken a series of strong measures, including suspending all diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

At a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the attack, the government decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with immediate effect and revoked all visa permits issued to Pakistani nationals. Those present in India have been instructed to leave the country via the Attari border by May 1.

The CCS also resolved to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice and ensure their sponsors are held accountable.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru BJP MP claims Indus Water treaty halt is drying up Pakistan's Chenab river, shares images