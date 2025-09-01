RCB working with BCCI, stadiums to improve crowd management after Bengaluru stampede tragedy

In the wake of the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during their IPL trophy celebrations earlier this year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday unveiled a detailed roadmap for their newly formed initiative, ‘RCB Cares’. RCB announce fresh aid for 11 people killed in Bengaluru stampede.(HT_PRINT)

The foundation will collaborate with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to design stronger crowd management protocols, aiming to prevent such incidents in the future, news agency PTI reported.

RCB had earlier announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. Expanding on this commitment, the franchise said the purpose of RCB Cares is to “support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action.”

(Also Read: RCB end three-month-long silence after stampede during IPL title celebration took lives: 'June 4th changed everything')

The foundation has laid out a six-point agenda, which will be implemented once government approvals are secured. Key measures include:

Extending support to fans beyond financial aid.

Working with stadium authorities, sporting bodies, and league partners to develop robust crowd management protocols.

Conducting fan-safety audits and providing annual training for on-ground staff in crowd management and emergency response.

Creating real opportunities to empower communities and funding independent research on crowd safety.

Preserving fan memories in a permanent way.

Generating in-stadia jobs while nurturing local talent.

Describing RCB Cares as a long-term fan welfare initiative, the team emphasized its focus on safety, empowerment, and community development.

A government inquiry into the June stampede held RCB responsible for the massive crowd turnout, noting that the franchise had issued social media invitations without securing mandatory clearances. The lack of preparation left police outnumbered as lakhs of fans thronged the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to the fatal crush.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: 'RCB Cares': IPL 2025 winner announces ₹25 lakh for families of Bengaluru stampede victims)