Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in Mysuru and 10 other Indian cities

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 07:45 PM IST

Along with Mysuru, Jio also launched 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Nashik, and Aurangabad.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Indian telecom operator, Reliance Jio has launched their 5G services in Karnataka’s Mysuru along with 10 other cities in the country. Jio is the first operator to start 5G service in Karnataka’s cultural capital and the company called it as a New Year gift to the people of 11 cities.

Along with Mysuru, Jio also launched 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Nashik, and Aurangabad. Starting from Wednesday (December 28), users can avail 5G internet speed in these 11 towns, announced Jio.

Earlier in October, Reliance Jio had officially announced the launch of its True 5G powered public Wi-Fi service in India. Jio chairman Akash Ambani said that the benefit of the new Jio True 5G Public Wi-Fi service will be available in public places in few cities in the country.

Jio also rolled out their 5G connectivity in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in November, weeks after they started it in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara.

In July, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro had become India’s first Metro to test the 5G network at one of the stations. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to achieve greater internet speed.

