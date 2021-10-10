‘Requested Centre to increase coal supply to Karnataka’: CM Basavaraj Bommai on concerns about power disruption

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that he has requested the Union government to increase the coal supplies to the state amid concerns about coal shortage and its impact on the power supply.

“I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks,” news agency PTI quoted CM Bommai as saying. The CM also said that he has asked the Centre for increased supply in view of the possible power crisis in the state due to the shortage of coal supplies.

Further, Bommai said that the state needs clearances for two projects for the allotment of coal from mines in Chandrapur, Maharashtra and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha. "I have met the minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav, who, too, has assured me that once the letter from Maharashtra reaches him, he will expedite the process," PTI quoted Bommai as saying. While some clearances have already been obtained for the Mahanadi Coalfield, a few more were still needed, he added.

He also said that the production cost would reduce once the coal from the two mines were allotted to the state. Alongside Yadav, the CM has also requested Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi to expedite the allotment process and to increase the coal supply.

Earlier in the day, Joshi said that there was no threat of power supply disruption due to coal shortage and assured that there were enough supplies with Coal India Limited to meet 24 days of demand following a review meeting.

“Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ (Coal India) equivalent to 24 days of coal demand,” Joshi tweeted.

The minister also assured that the coal despatches were expected to increase after the withdrawal of the monsoon. “Thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. Moreover, with the withdrawal of monsoons, coal despatches are set to rise in the coming days thereby increasing coal stocks. Reiterating, there is sufficient coal stock, do not fall for fear mongering,” Joshi said in a subsequent tweet. Also, the Union coal ministry also issued a statement saying that fear about power supply disruption was “entirely misplaced” and the coal stock at power plants was at 72 lakh tonnes which was sufficient to meet four days of requirement.