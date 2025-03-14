Retired telecom official arrested for deliberately running over neighbor in Mangaluru

A shocking case of road rage in the Mangaluru's Bejai locality left two people injured after a retired telecom official allegedly drove his car in anger, targeting a neighbor. The incident, which took place on Thursday within the Mangaluru Urva police station limits, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral, sparking outrage among residents. Screengrab from viral video where a BSNL employee rammed his car into a biker. (X)

According to police, the accused, identified as Sathish Kumar K M, harbored a long-standing enmity with his neighbor, Murali Prasad, over previous disputes. On Thursday morning, Kumar allegedly waited for Prasad to enter the narrow lane of their housing colony before deliberately accelerating his car towards him. The vehicle struck Prasad's motorcycle, dragging him for nearly 50 to 60 meters along the road.

In the process, Kumar also hit a woman pedestrian with such force that she was flung several meters into the air before getting entangled in a barbed-wire fence. Alarmed residents rushed to her aid, administered first aid, and later shifted her to a hospital for further treatment. The incident sparked a panic among residents as they rushed to the road when they found woman hanging on the fence.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that Kumar has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Urva Police have registered a case against him, while the Mangaluru Traffic West Police have filed a separate case for reckless driving and endangering public safety. Authorities have also seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and disputes escalating into violence. Residents and civil society groups have condemned the act, demanding stringent action against the accused to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

