Rowdy sheet will be opened on those involved in road rages: Bengaluru police

After an increasing number of road rage incidents in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that an act of rowdy sheet will be opened on such culprits who are involved in such incidents. In the past few months, social media has been flooded with many road rage incidents, thanks to the dash cameras inside the car. Two miscreants in B'luru arrested for threatening and creating a ruckus. last week.

Answering a user in social media platform X, the top said, “Officers have been instructed to open 'rowdy sheets' on such unscrupulous elements indulging in road rage or extortion activities.”

Recently in Whitefield’s Siddapura, two miscreants were seen stopping the car in the middle of the road and creating a ruckus. In a video that went viral, two people on a bike chased the car and tried assaulting the driver. Bengaluru police later arrested the two accused.

Not just in Bengaluru but such incidents have been repeatedly happening across Karnataka. Earlier this month, a family travelling from Karnataka’s Bandipur forest was attacked by a group of miscreants who stopped their car in the middle of the road. The attackers were also seen hurling abuses at the family, and the whole video was recorded in the dash cam of the car. The police later tracked the vehicle and arrested the culprits.

What is a rowdy Sheet?

Karnataka police manual maintains a register of rowdies with different categories. The rowdy sheeters are divided into A, B and C categories of offenders. The brutal and habitual crime doers are considered as A category, whereas the offenders who commit moderate level of crime fall under the B category. The first-time offenders who are considered as a possible threat to the society come under the C category.