2.7 lakh for 3 BHK?’: Bengaluru resident calls out sky-high rent, internet reacts

A Reddit post questioning the steep rent for a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s Haralur neighbourhood has sparked a wave of online reactions, highlighting growing frustration over the city’s volatile rental market. The post, features a screenshot of a rental listing quoting ₹ 2.7 lakh per month for a 1,464 sq ft apartment.(Reddit)

The post, titled “2.7L rent for a 3BHK in Haralur?”, features a screenshot of a rental listing quoting ₹2.7 lakh per month for a 1,464 sq ft apartment, with a whopping ₹15 lakh security deposit.

“Is this really something people pay for?” the Redditor asked, adding that the apartment looked “at best a decent-ish” flat and not worthy of such an exorbitant price tag.

Check out his post here:

How did Reddit users react?

The post quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from fellow residents and renters, many of whom expressed disbelief. “No one would pay this. Other flats in the same society are being offered at ₹50,000,” one user pointed out.

Another suggested that the listing might simply be a typo, “I think an extra zero has been added by mistake.” Some suspected more deliberate pricing games, calling it a “step by the agents to start inflating the price.”

“Some IT couple detached from reality might still pay,” a user wrote, capturing a mix of cynicism and resignation about the rental market in India’s tech hubs. Another comment remarked: “There is no end to stupidity for people living in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the rental space. I can confirm for these two cities.”

Several users also speculated that the ad might be a fake or test listing, since the quoted rent is far higher than the area’s usual rates.

