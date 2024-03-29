 ₹20.85 cr cash, alcohol worth over ₹27 cr seized in Karnataka | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 29, 2024 09:00 PM IST

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for 28 constituencies.

The Election Commission on Friday said 20.85 crore cash and alcohol worth over 27 crore has been seized since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for 28 constituencies.

The value of seizures till date stood at 62.42 crore, it said.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized 20.85 crore cash, 70.86 lakh freebies, 8.63 lakh litres of liquor worth over 27 crore, 211.23 kg narcotic substances worth over 1.47 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over 9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth 9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 969 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.

The Excise Department has booked 974 heinous cases, 884 cases for breach of licence conditions, 50 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,682 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 567 different types of vehicles have been seized.

