The Election Commission on Friday said ₹20.85 crore cash and alcohol worth over ₹27 crore has been seized since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16. ₹ 20.85 cr cash, alcohol worth over ₹ 27 cr seized in Karnataka(HT_PRINT)

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for 28 constituencies.

The value of seizures till date stood at ₹62.42 crore, it said.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized ₹20.85 crore cash, ₹70.86 lakh freebies, 8.63 lakh litres of liquor worth over ₹27 crore, 211.23 kg narcotic substances worth over ₹1.47 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over ₹9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over ₹27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth ₹9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 969 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.

The Excise Department has booked 974 heinous cases, 884 cases for breach of licence conditions, 50 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,682 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 567 different types of vehicles have been seized.