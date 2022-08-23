Savarkar Ratha Yatra will bring awareness about the freedom fighter: Yediyurappa
The yatra is being organised to make people aware of Veer Savarkar’s contribution to the nation and soon, it will take place in many places of the state.
Former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa flagged off ‘Savarkar Ratha Yatra’ on Tuesday at Mysuru of Karnataka. The yatra is being organised to make people aware of Veer Savarkar’s contribution to the nation and soon, it will take place in many places of the state.
“Savarkar Rath Yatra organized by Veer Savarkar Foundation to create awareness about independence veteran Savarkar, his patriotism and struggles was inaugurated today in Mysore,” the former CM tweeted.
In Mysuru on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said, “Celebrating Savarkar will boost nationalism in the youth of this country and this Ratha Yatra will only amplify it further. We are planning to hold this Savarkar Ratha Yatras across the state and I urge people to learn about the freedom fighter and get inspired by him”
The BJP leader has also condemned the statement of opposition leader Siddaramaiah who ruled out Savarkar as a traitor. “These people have no respect towards the country or the people who contributed to the country. Being in the position of opposition leader, he should not make such statements and people will soon answer him and his party with the mandate in upcoming elections,” told Yediyurappa.
Yediyurappa was recently elevated as a member of the Central Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Last month, the former CM even announced his retirement from electoral politics.
