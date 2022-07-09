SBI to open country's first dedicated branch for startups in Bengaluru
- The new facility will be called the 'SBI Startup Hub' branch. The MoU was signed in presence of the state IT minister.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has signed an agreement with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to start a separate bank branch for facilitating the necessary credit facility for startups. The first such branch will be opened at Koramangala in August this year, CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka's Information and Technology minister, announced on Twitter.
The new facility will be called the 'SBI Startup Hub' branch. The MoU was signed in presence of the state IT minister. "This MoU would boost the prevailing startup ecosystem in the state. The SBI would start such branches at Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi-Dharwad clusters in the next 6 months," the Karnataka minister said.
As per the agreement, the SBI will work with the Karnataka government to enabling mechanism for startups recognised by the state and supported by KDEM for availing time-bound credit based on the purchase order. While the KDEM would establish a Fin-tech Innovation Hub at Mengaluru focusing on financial technology.
Karnataka has more than 13,000 startups and some of them are facing a paucity of funds. The MoU between KDEM and SBI would help to address this by facilitating access to credits. It also facilitates, exploring options to extend CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises) loans to eligible firms.
(With agency inputs)
-
Sword-wielding desperado from Bihar sets social media aflutter
The police are now trying to make sense of the divergent versions it has received from Jehangir, the headmaster, and the desperado named Akbar, which makes the matter more piquant. Notably, Jehangir has received no injuries and in his complaint, he has accused Akbar of repeatedly pointing the sword at him, but not striking a blow.
-
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes 3 districts; communication lost with 128 villages
At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rains which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated, but fortunately, no casualties are reported, officials said on Saturday. In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rains.
-
Newborn not covered in parents' family health insurance plan: Consumer court
Mumbai A child born after obtaining a family health insurance plan is not covered under the policy, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held recently and dismissed a plea filed by a Goregaon-based chartered accountant for reimbursement of the expenditure that The complainant, Rishikesh Agarwal had incurred on treating his second child. The complainant, Rishikesh Agarwal, had purchased a family floater mediclaim policy in the year from 2014 to 2015 for insurance cover of ₹7 lakh.
-
Amarnath flashflood: CM Bommai says no report of Kannadigas affected so far
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there has been no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas so far, following the flashflood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir where the death toll has risen to 16. He said the Karnataka government has taken steps to rescue people from the State stranded in Amarnath.
-
In a first, Bengaluru Police say assets of drug peddler worth ₹50L attached
The Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it had attached the properties of a notorious drug dealer under the stringent NDPS Act. The Central Crime Branch attached various illegal properties worth Rs 50 lakh and bank accounts having three lakh rupees belonging to a drug peddler named Mallesha, the Bengaluru Police tweeted in Kannada. On Friday, the central crime branch had arrested two people allegedly involved in drug peddling in the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics