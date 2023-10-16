SC refuses to vacate interim stay on CBI probe against DK Shivakumar in DA case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to vacate the interim stay on the CBI's investigation into the disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. Karnataka deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Also Read - Shivakumar asks why BJP & JD(S) leaders are behaving like IT departments representatives

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice to Shivakumar on a plea of the CBI challenging the June 12 order of the Karnataka High Court.

The stay has resulted in halt of further investigation by the the central agency.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said 90 per cent of the CBI’s investigation is over but it is not proceeding further due to the interim stay order of the high court.

He urged the bench to stay the impugned order to which the bench said it cannot grant ex-parte stay.

The top court sought Shivakumar’s response by November 7.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!