SC stays arrest of Yediyurappa in 2012 forgery case
- A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also stayed the arrest of former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who was a co-accused in the matter.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a 2012 cheating and forgery case.
The two had moved the top court against a January 5 order of the Karnataka high court by which criminal proceedings against the two were revived.
The case involved charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents purported to have been issued by complainant Alam Pasha in 2012, during Yediyurappa’s first term as chief minister. Besides Yediyurappa and Nirani, former principal secretary V P Baligar and former managing director of Karnataka Udyog Mitra Shivaswamy K are the other accused in the case.
Pasha, in his complaint, had accused the two of criminal conspiracy and using forged documents to withdraw a grant of 26 acres for a ₹600 crore housing project in Devanahalli near Bengaluru.
The Central government launched Aarogya Setu app last year in April in a bid to track Covid-19 infections and check its spread.
