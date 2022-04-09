Section 144 imposed in Kolar after stone pelting at Ram Shobha Yatra; five held

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in Mulbagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. The Karnataka Home Minister said that 4-5 persons were being questioned.

Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession of the Shobha Yatra, which was organised as a part of Rama Navami celebrations, reported The Indian Express.

In the ruckus that ensued between the yatra participants and the miscreants, windshields of two cars were damaged and a bike was set on fire, reports said. It is also being said that a few people sustained minor injuries in the commotion.

The procession is said to have began in the afternoon from Shivakeshava Nagar. However, when it came close to Jahangir Mohalla around 7.40 p.m. on Friday, there was a power cut after which the incident is said to have happened.

Kolar Disrtrict's police have told reporters that there was heavy police protection around the procession, and that the miscreants might have taken advantage of the electricity cut and attacked. Speaking on the matter, Kolar districts SP Devaraj told ANI that police have been deployed at the scene to restore law and order.

Araga Jnanendra, the Karnataka Home Minister said, “I've instructed the police to take action against the culprits and a serious investigation needs to be done. 4-5 persons being questioned by police.”

According to news agency IANS, two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.

Reports said Central IGP Chandrashekar has arrived at the town and is monitoring the situation and that police are investigating the case further, however, the five miscreants who have been held have not yet been identified.