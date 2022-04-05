Seer head in Karnataka calls for unity, says students should focus on studies
Pranavananda Swami, head seer of the Sri Sharanabasaveshwara Matha, on Monday called upon youngsters to focus on education and their work rather than getting swayed by communal agendas, calling for harmony in Karnataka.
“India’s constitution is everyone’s God. Our (religious practices) are there on one side Karnataka which is the garden of peace with people from all religions has to remain peaceful it should not always become a constant tussle between dharma and adharma,” the seer said.
The statements come at a time when several seers called for a ban on several activities carried out by the Muslim community, including hijab, halal meat and setting up of shops in and around temples and forcing people from the Hindu community to take a pledge never to make their everyday purchases from stores operated by members of the minority community.
“People can practise their religion, but there should be no imposition of one religion over another. All of us live in a constitutional country, and people should not give room for such things is a message I would like to give to society,” he said.
“We should bring everyone together and move forward. India has thousands of years of history and tradition. And we have accepted everyone with open arms,” he added.
He said that youngsters should focus on their education and their business.
“I am asking all our youngsters that they should focus on their education and businesses and not give rise to any communal feelings and not affect law and order. We have very little time on this planet. Be in any party but live with ideology and not hurt anyone from another community,” he said.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics