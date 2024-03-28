 Seizures in Karnataka cross ₹50 Cr mark since model code came into effect | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Seizures in Karnataka cross 50 Cr mark since model code came into effect

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 28, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

Seizures in Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the 50 crore mark since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16, according to the Election Commission.

Since March 16 till date, seizures worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55.76 crore have been made by the Election Commission in Karnataka. (ANI/For representation only)
Since March 16 till date, seizures worth 55.76 crore have been made by the Election Commission in Karnataka. (ANI/For representation only)

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Since March 16 till date, seizures worth 55.76 crore have been made by the Election Commission in Karnataka in coordination with its enforcement teams comprising flying squads, police and static surveillance team, the EC officials said.

READ | Cong will decide about making me CM in future, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized 19.69 crore cash, 65.43 lakh freebies, 8.39 lakh litres of liquor worth over 26.19 crore, 133.68 kg narcotic substances worth over 88 lakh, 9.74 kg gold worth over 5.46 crore, 55.75 kg silver worth over 26 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth 9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 847 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies while 92,664 arms have been deposited, 875 arms were impounded, 15 arms licences have been cancelled, 7,522 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 7,438 persons were bounded over.

READ | Five Cong legislators threaten to quit in Karnataka over ticket allocation issue

The Excise Department has booked 848 heinous cases, 706 cases for breach of licence conditions, 44 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,013 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 492 different types of vehicles have been seized.

The flying squad team has seized over 56 lakh cash in Sravanabelagola, Hassan Parliamentary constituency while the static surveillance team has seized over 20 lakh cash in Pillekeranahalli checkpost in Chitradurga constituency while it seized ornaments -- gold, silver and diamond of value 4.21 crore in MC Halli checkpost in Chikkamagaluru LS constituency, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Seizures in Karnataka cross 50 Cr mark since model code came into effect
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On