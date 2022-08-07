Serial killer’s family did not suspect him of any wrong doing, say K’taka police
A day after a 35-year-old man who allegedly murdered three women and disposed of their severed bodies across Karnataka was arrested by the Mandya police, the cops are looking for the missing body parts of the victims.
Bengaluru police officials said that the killer’s family did not suspect him and were unaware of his activities. “Siddalingappa who was married was living with his family in Bengaluru. He was working at a factory in Peenya area,” said police.
“On questioning the family, they said he used to say that he was travelling and always gave reasons for the same so they didn’t suspect him of any wrong doing,” said a senior officer.
At the time of his arrest, the accused, identified as Siddalingappa was preparing to kill another woman when he was nabbed, police said.A woman, identified as Chandrakala, who the accused claimed was his girlfriend, has also been arrested for aiding him in the murders, a senior police officer said.
“The Bengaluru police are investigating leads to identify the body of the first woman he murdered while Mandya police are on the lookout for the torso of the two women killed in Mysuru,” said a police official, who is part of the investigation.
Police said that identifying the bodies will be crucial for building a case against the accused. “He disposed of these bodies more than two months ago and in different parts of the state. During questioning, he gave us some leads about the locations where he had dumped their bodies. We are still identifying and searching these areas,” said an official.
During his interrogation, the accused told the police that he got into a relationship with Chandrakala, who worked as a sex worker, a few years ago. As they grew closer, she narrated her ordeal of how she landed in prostitution, said Praveen Madhukar Pawar, inspector general of police (IGP), Southern Range, Mysuru.
Gang selling banned stamp papers busted, 11 held in B’luru
The Central Crime Branch arrested a gang of 11 members in Bengaluru for selling fake stamp papers to create fake documents, police said on Saturday. Joint commissioner of police (crime), Raman Gupta, said the accused were printing and selling duplicate government stamp papers. Police identified the accused as Vishwanath, 57, and his son Karthik, 29, both residents of SBM Colony, Venkatesh, 54, of Sanjay Nagar, and Shamaraju, 48, of Nagashettyhalli.
Will launch ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if demands not met by Aug 16: HP apple growers
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over two dozen farmers' groups, on Saturday said that it would launch a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17 if the Himachal government fails to meet its 20-point demands and resolve the issue. Thousands of apple growers under the banner of SKM had staged a vehement protest outside state secretariat in Shimla on August 5, forcing the government to invite them for talks.
Kedar Dighe granted pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: The sessions court on Saturday granted conditional anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena's newly appointed Thane district chief Kedar Dighe, who has been booked by the Mumbai Police in a rape and criminal intimidation case. The N M Joshi Marg police on August 2 registered a case against Dighe, 42, based on a complaint by a 23-year-old-woman. Dighe had filed for anticipatory bail on Thursday.
3 years later, court declares Australian couple as legal parents of surrogate child
Mumbai: About three years after their son was born in India through surrogacy, a non-resident Indian couple can finally take him with them to Australia, where they live on a permanent visa. The Bombay City Civil Court on August 2 issued an order declaring the couple as biological and legal parents of the child and allowed them to take him from the surrogate mother's custody.
Three children injured in Delhi's Seelampur in celebratory firing
Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said. During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.
