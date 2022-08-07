Serial killer’s family did not suspect him of any wrong doing, say K’taka police

A day after a 35-year-old man who allegedly murdered three women and disposed of their severed bodies across Karnataka was arrested by the Mandya police, the cops are looking for the missing body parts of the victims.

Bengaluru police officials said that the killer’s family did not suspect him and were unaware of his activities. “Siddalingappa who was married was living with his family in Bengaluru. He was working at a factory in Peenya area,” said police.

“On questioning the family, they said he used to say that he was travelling and always gave reasons for the same so they didn’t suspect him of any wrong doing,” said a senior officer.

At the time of his arrest, the accused, identified as Siddalingappa was preparing to kill another woman when he was nabbed, police said.A woman, identified as Chandrakala, who the accused claimed was his girlfriend, has also been arrested for aiding him in the murders, a senior police officer said.

“The Bengaluru police are investigating leads to identify the body of the first woman he murdered while Mandya police are on the lookout for the torso of the two women killed in Mysuru,” said a police official, who is part of the investigation.

Police said that identifying the bodies will be crucial for building a case against the accused. “He disposed of these bodies more than two months ago and in different parts of the state. During questioning, he gave us some leads about the locations where he had dumped their bodies. We are still identifying and searching these areas,” said an official.

During his interrogation, the accused told the police that he got into a relationship with Chandrakala, who worked as a sex worker, a few years ago. As they grew closer, she narrated her ordeal of how she landed in prostitution, said Praveen Madhukar Pawar, inspector general of police (IGP), Southern Range, Mysuru.