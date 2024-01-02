‘Should be boycotted from politics’: Rajasthan minister slams Congress' D Sudhakar for remark on Ram Temple

Following Congress leader and Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister, Dasharathaiah Sudhakar's jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Rajasthan minister Avinash Gehlot said that such "stupid" people should be "boycotted" from politics. Avinash Gehlot said such "stupid" people should be "boycotted" from politics and they should be taught a befitting lesson.

Earlier on Sunday, Dasharathaiah Sudhakar criticized the central government, alleging that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, it exploited the Pulwama incident for political gain and is now employing a similar strategy with the inauguration of Lord Ram's Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The BJP government used the Pulwama terror attack to secure votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, and this time, they are holding Lord Ram's photo now," said Sudhakar.

Speaking to media personnel in Chitradurga, Sudhakar remarked, "The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been fooled twice. I am confident that we won't be fooled for the third time."

Meanwhile, Avinash Gehlot said, "Such stupid people should be boycotted from politics and they should be taught a befitting lesson. Whatever he has said regarding the Ram Temple is condemnable."

"The consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple is going to be held on January 22, when the country will celebrate Diwali," he added.

Earlier today, Gehlot took charge as the cabinet minister of the state.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is dedicated to making the nation 'developed', we will also work towards making Rajasthan developed," he said while speaking to ANI.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, in which 22 ministers were inducted.

Twelve cabinet-rank ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and five ministers of state took oath of office.

Avinash Gehlot represents the Jaitaran Assembly constituency. He was the sitting MLA, who had been representing the constituency since 2018.