Siddaramaiah b’day event draws concerns from Shivakumar’s brother
Lone Congress MP from Karnataka and brother of the state party president DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh on Thursday expressed concern over ‘Siddaramotsava’, a massive public meeting organised by supporters of former chief minister Siddaramaiah on his 75th birthday, saying that it should not send out a “wrong message” ahead of the assembly elections next year.
Siddaramaiah’s supporters have planned a public meeting in Davanagere on August 3 to celebrate his 75th birthday.
Named Siddaramotsava, the massive convention is also being seen as a show of strength by the former CM’s camp as he turns 75, according to people aware of the developments.
Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been nursing chief ministerial ambitions and are also working towards consolidating their clout within the state Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.
Siddaramotsava will be further organised in every district and assembly constituency, till September 3, aimed at projecting Siddaramaiah and his contributions, which is being seen as an attempt to send a message to both the high command and detractors within the party, ahead of polls, while consolidating his vote base, the above-cited people said.
Suresh, the brother of the KPCC president Shivakumar, said that the birthday celebration should not be an event to project someone or to give leadership to someone. “This (Siddaramotsava) is seen as one to project Siddaramaiah or personality cult, not sure if Siddaramaiah himself wants this, but some people continue to do it,” Suresh said, addressing a gathering of Congress leaders and workers at the preparatory meet for the Siddaramotsava.
“It’s an election year, so we must see to it that the celebration does not damage the party, especially by sending out a wrong message to our workers and society,” he added.
On Wednesday, Shivakumar rejected a demand by a party worker for a ‘Shivakumarotsava’ to be held along the lines of Siddaramotsava. ”I don’t want any Utsava (festival). I want only Congress Utsava,” he said.
He was responding to a plea by Honakere (Mandya) gram panchayat member G C Raju that Shivakumar’s birthday on May 15 should be celebrated as well. Member of the KPCC media team, Raju wrote to the ‘Siddaramotsava’ committee members demanding that they should also organise ‘Shivakumarotsava’ to celebrate Shivakumar’s contribution to the Karnataka Congress.
“I request the committee members to propose the Shivakumarotsava 23 event during the preparatory meeting on Amrit Mahotsava on July 13,” Raju said in the letter. The letter has been sent to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.
“I have nothing to do with what admirers say. For my birthday, I asked my followers not to issue advertisements. I went with my family to Kedarnath. The day I took charge as KPCC president, I said we should worship the party and not individuals,” Shivakumar said, responding to the letter.
The KPCC chief made it clear that he asked his supporters and well-wishers not to organise any celebrations for his birthday. “When my supporters told me that they are issuing advertisements extending birthday greetings, I had turned them down,’’ he said.
When asked why he did not attend the preparatory meeting for Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebration, Shivakumar said that he had to attend a preparatory meeting on India’s 75th Amrit Mahotsava, for which the party is planning to have programmes.
Any reaction from the Siddaramaiah side or expert comment on what this birthday celebration would mean?
-
Four government teachers sacked for using fake documents to get job in Prayagraj
Four assistant teachers who got job in government-run upper primary schools of Prayagraj, on the basis of fake documents of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur have been sacked, education department officials said. The special task force, which investigated the matter, found that these assistant teachers - Dhirendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Mohd Idris Khan – had used fake BSc and BEd mark sheets of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.
-
Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna
Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity. On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin. Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him.
-
Smart Grid Project: Chandigarh electricity dept told to expedite installation of smart meters
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the UT electricity department to expedite installation of smart meters under the Smart Grid Project and submit the progress report within a month. The new system will be beneficial for both department and consumers. The power control room will also receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. On the other hand, residents will benefit as smart meters will allow start of prepaid services.
-
Kanwar yatra should be eco-friendly: UP ACS and DGP
MEERUT Additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi and DGP DS Chauhan reviewed preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Saharanpur divisions and directed officials to make the annual pilgrimage an eco-friendly affair, free from plastic use. Both officials arrived here on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Augurnath Temple in Meerut Cantt. Thereafter, they inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and took stock of preparations by different departments to ensure a hassle-free yatra for Shiv devotees.
-
BEST readies 400 buses for monsoon
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will also be providing 11 buses for emergency use. Senior officials said that an average of 12-15 buses will be kept on standby in each municipal ward for the entire monsoon. “If railway services get disrupted, these buses will pick up stranded commuters from railway stations and drop them at their nearest location,” said an official.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics