Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state and central governments over unfulfilled promises to the people.

“The synonym for lie is Narendra Modi. His speeches before elections and today’s conditions are completely opposite of each other. People who chanted Modi, Modi have been duped. His true colours will be exposed by the Congress,” he posted in Kannada on Twitter with hashtag #BJPFailsIndia.

Siddaramaiah also targeted chief minister BS Yediyurappa, stating that if the latter could not handle the state finances, why was he still in power. He added that Yediyurappa should step down and allow those who have the power to continue.

The Congress, the principal opposition in Karnataka, has upped the ante against the BJP whose government has been rattled by dissent and shortage of funds due to the reduction of revenue inflows from the Centre. Yediyurappa has found himself seemingly isolated within his own government and party, leaving himself more vulnerable to opposition attacks.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said the party will take decisions to corner the government and make its stand clear on issues like reservation in the coming days.

Siddaramaiah has also attacked the donations collected for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and sought details of the collections.

“We are also building a Ram Mandir in our village. Even we have faith in God. Our beliefs are our personal issues and should not be used as a political tool. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India leaders are using the Ram Mandir construction for their political benefits,” Siddaramaiah had said on Saturday.

KS Eshwarappa, senior BJP leader and cabinet minister, on Sunday lashed out at Siddaramaiah’s remarks. “Who is he to ask for an account?” he asked.

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who has allied with the BJP in the upper house of the state legislature, has also questioned donations being collected by people in the name of the temple. He even said that people had threatened him over donating for the cause.

Yediyurappa is facing challenges not just from the opposition or his own government but also from communities that have traditionally backed him throughout his political career.

Shivakumar also invited all disgruntled elements within the BJP to join the Congress.

Sharath Bachegowda, the legislator from Hosakote and son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapur, is scheduled to join the Congress later this month.