Siddaramaiah's birthday event leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere. Watch
- Congress stalwart and former CM Siddaramaiah's birthday bash on Wednesday led to six-kilometre-long traffic congestions in Davanagere district, where the party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address the public.
The Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic for miles on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah celebrated his 75th birthday with thousands of loyalists coming on the streets.
News agency ANI reported that traffic snarls for as long as six kilometres were seen on the Pune - Bengaluru highway in the Davanagere district as people celebrated the Congress stalwart's birthday.
ANI reported that the party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is set to attend the event on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. He will also be visiting the Murugarajendra Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region, during the visit.
Siddaramaiah's birthday bash, which will be celebrated throughout August in various parts of the state, triggered controversy in the Congress' Karnataka unit over the CM post. Both the leaders of opposition -- Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka state party president D K Shivakumar -- nurture ambitions over the chief ministerial post according to reports, which has split the party into two camps.
The massive convention over Siddaramaiah's birthday, called ‘Siddaramotsava’, is set to project Siddaramaiah and his contributions, which is being seen as an attempt to send a message to the party high command ahead of polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka's CM from 2013 to 2018.
Residents of Davanagere took to social media to express frustration at the slow vehicular movement caused by the celebrations, coupled with rain, with one user writing, “Dear @RahulGandhi. You are visiting Davanagere to address the people & we have to face this heavy traffic jam on NH48. So far moved about 200 mtrs in 1 hour. Is there anything you can do to not inconvenience citizens like this? Honest request.”
More than 325 buses of the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation were booked for the birthday bash program in Davangere, till Sunday. ANi reported that some North-western districts will see huge traffic disturbances as hundreds of buses will be travelling.
5-day permission for mandals to use loudspeakers during Ganpati festival: Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced five days permission instead of the usual four days for mandals to use loudspeakers till midnight during Ganpati festival. According to current practice, local authorities like Pune Municipal Corporation give permission to Ganesh mandals to set up pandals ahead of the festival every year. The permission is valid for that year's festival.
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on Western Express Highway, Malabar Hill
Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow on the western express highway and Malabar Hill on Wednesday morning due to scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said. “Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm”, the tweet read.
Sena Pune unit chief among 6 held for attack on ex-minister Uday Samant’s car
Six people including Shiv Sena city unit chief Sanjay More were arrested by the Pune police hours after the alleged attack on the former minister Uday Samant's vehicle on Tuesday evening, officials said. Besides More, other suspects include Sambhaji Thorve, organiser of Sena leader Aditya Thackeray's rally at Katraj, party workers Rajesh Palaskar, Chandan Salunkhe, Suraj Lokhande and Rupesh Pawar. Samant, who was in the front seat, escaped unhurt during the attack.
Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, coastal districts
Bengaluru city braced itself on Tuesday as rains caused severe water-logging in parts of the city with heavy traffic congestions and flooding in homes. Another shared a video of a senior citizen who pleaded for help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local administrative body of the city, to resolve the waterlogging problem around his house. In the wake of constant showers, Bengaluru traffic cops also advised citizens to travel carefully.
Lawyers abstain from work in Jammu, stage protest
The J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu chapter) on Tuesday abstained from work in all courts, including the HC, district courts, revenue courts, commissions and tribunals, to protest against J&K administration for not addressing their demands. Led by their president MK Bhardwaj, the members of the association took out a protest rally. Bhardwaj, while addressing the protesting lawyers, spoke in detail in support of the demands put forth by the Bar association.
