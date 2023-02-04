Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Son of former Karnataka CM booked in assault case

Son of former Karnataka CM booked in assault case

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 09:31 AM IST

A case was registered against the son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharma, Vijay Singh, in connection with an alleged attack on a All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.
Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A case was registered against the son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharma, Vijay Singh, in connection with an alleged attack on a All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.

ALSO READ | Booked in sexual assault case, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio

"I was assaulted by Vijay Singh Rajput (the former CM's son), Om Patil of Janapura of Basavakalyan taluk, Amjad Navarang, Meenaj of Basavakalyan, Ram Jadhav, Eranna Bavage of Bidar, Tippu, Mohsin, Dawood of Manthal, and Jaideepa of Gorata," said Devappa in his complaint filed on Thursday.

Vijay Singh, however, was granted anticipatory bail as the police registered the case in the matter.

ALSO READ | Former NCP corporator Gafur Pathan booked in physical assault case

"There was an altercation between the two of us," Devappa alleged in his complaint.

He further claimed that after the argument, Vijay Singh called his supporters, who were standing outside, and an assualt followed.

"Nevessary legal action should be taken against them," Devappa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka crime assault charge assault case + 2 more
karnataka crime assault charge assault case + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out