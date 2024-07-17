South India's first double-decker flyover to be launched in Bengaluru today. 5 things to know
The flyover is 3.36 km long and begins at Ragigudda metro station and ends at Silkboard junction
Bengaluru’s first double decker flyover is all set to open for public from today. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar will formally inaugurate this flyover at 3 pm and this is expected to ease traffic around silk board junction, especially during the peak hours.
Five things to know about this double-decker flyover
- This is a road and metro flyover, which will have five different ramps. The work for three ramps has been finished, and two are under construction. This is the first such double-decker flyover in South India.
- The flyover is 3.36 km long and begins at Ragigudda metro station and ends at Silkboard junction. The yellow line metro that passes along with the flyover is yet to get operational, but according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), it is expected to begin by December this year.
- Three functional ramps out of five will decongest vehicular movement in crucial bottlenecks. Ramp A connects Ragigudda metro station to Hosur Road, Ramp B connects the HSR Layout, and Ramp C links the BTM Layout to Hosur Road and the HSR Layout. Commuters who travel to these areas can now skip the Silk Board junction, which has been facing traffic issues for a decade now.
- This flyover is also expected to reduce jams on the Outer Ring Road, which often suffers from massive traffic congestion. It will also save 30-40 minutes for the commuters who often travel to Hosur Road, BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Ragigudda from any direction in the city by skipping the Silk Board of the commuters who often travel to Hosur Road, BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Ragigudda from any direction in the city, by skipping the silk board junction.
- The construction of two ramps will be finished by May 2025, and the entire double-decker flyover concept is meant to be a ‘game changer’ for daily commuters and employees working in this stretch.
