South Western Railway announces Vande Bharat between Bengaluru, Kalaburagi from Mar 15

In good news for frequent travellers in Karnataka, the South Western Railway (SWR) on Tuesday announced a regular service Vande Bharat Express train between state capital Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. This train is set to ply between Kalaburagi and the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru stations from Friday onwards. The Vande Bharat Express train is set to ply between Kalaburagi and the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru stations from Friday onwards. (Sant Arora/HT)

The regular service of Train No. 22231/22232 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will commence its regular service starting from March 15, 2024, from SMVT Bengaluru and March 16, 2024, from Kalaburagi, news agency ANI reported.

Schedule

Train number 22231: The semi-high speed train will run from Kalaburagi to SMVT Bengaluru, departing from Kalaburagi at 5:15am to arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 2pm the same day.

It will stop at Raichur at around 06:55am, Mantralaya Road at 07:10am, Guntakal at 08:25-08:30am, Anantapur by around 9:30am and Yelahanka at 12:45pm.

Train number 22232: Marking the return journey from SMVT Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, this train will set off from SMVT Bengaluru at 2:40pm to reach Kalaburagi at 11:30pm the same day.

Stops include Yelahanka (03:03/03:05pm), Anantapur (05:58/06:00pm), Guntakal (07:00/07:05pm), Mantralaya Road (08:18/08:20pm) and Raichur (08:45/08:47 pm).

Both the trains will operate six days a week, with Train 22231 taking a break on Fridays, while Train 22232 takes a break on Thursdays.

A statement from the SWR in this regard read, “The above train will run between Kalaburagi and SMVT Bengaluru stations, till the commissioning of maintenance facilities at Kalaburagi. On completion of the work at Kalaburagi the train will be handled at Bengaluru Cantonment instead of SMVT Bengaluru.”

