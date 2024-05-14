South Western Railway rolls out four special trains to cater to summer rush: Report

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced a line-up of summer special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger demand. Here's a rundown of the scheduled services: These summer special trains aim to alleviate the extra passenger rush during the vacation season. (HT File)

06249/06250 KSR Bengaluru-Rourkela-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special: This route will pass through Jolarpettai, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titilagarh, and Sambalpur, the Deccan Herald reported. Departing from KSR Bengaluru at 9:15 pm on May 17, train number 06249 will reach Rourkela at 5 am on May 19. Its return journey, train number 06250, will depart from Rourkela at 7 am on May 19, arriving at KSR Bengaluru at 2 pm on May 20. 06251/06252 SMVT Bengaluru-Khurda Road-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special: Passing via Jolarpettai, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, this route offers convenient travel options. Train number 06251 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:15 am on May 18, reaching Khurda Road at 9 pm on May 19. Its return journey, train number 06252, will depart from Khurda Road at 10:30 pm on May 19, arriving back at SMVT Bengaluru at 10:55 pm on May 21. 06253/06254 SMVT Bengaluru-Khurda Road-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special: Similar to the previous route, this train will also pass through Jolarpettai, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar. Departing from SMVT Bengaluru at 11 pm on May 21, train number 06253 will reach Khurda Road at 11 am on May 23. Its return journey, train number 06254, will depart from Khurda Road at 1 pm on May 23, arriving back at SMVT Bengaluru at 10:40 pm on May 24. 06259/06260 SMVT Bengaluru-Kharagpur-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special: This route will traverse through Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Baleshwar. Departing from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:15 am on May 25, train number 06259 will reach Kharagpur at 7:30 pm on May 26. Its return journey, train number 06260, will depart from Kharagpur at 10:15 pm on May 26, arriving back at SMVT Bengaluru at 8 am on May 28.

