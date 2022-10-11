Spotted a heart-shaped traffic light in Bengaluru? Here is what it means

A few of the traffic lights on Bengaluru roads have turned into the shape of a heart to encourage the tech city to turn into a ‘heart smart city’.

Images of the heart-shaped traffic lights have amazed the Internet with many sharing a glimpse of the new signals, while others wondering why the few of the red signals changed shape.

According to reports, these heart-shaped red lights have been installed by Manipal Hospitals in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police. As many as 15 signals in the city have been reworked as part of a campaign on World Heart Day.

A post in the Twitter handle of the hospital chain read, “On the occasion of #WorldHeartDay, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city'. These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same. (Sic)”

On the occasion of #WorldHeartDay, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city'.

Along with these newly installed lights, the management at Manipal Hospitals has set up QR codes near traffic signals. When scanned, these codes will connect an affected person to an emergency number and will be redirected to ambulance services at a single click. The idea is to provide help at the click of a button during emergencies when one is unable to call and check at several places for medical help.

