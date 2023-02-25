Two windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train were damaged as stones were hurled at the train between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment station on Saturday. The Southwest Railways also announced that no passengers were injured during the incident and railway police are yet to identify the miscreants who pelted stones at the express. Stones pelted at Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train in Bengaluru

The railway department even expressed concern on frequent stone pelting on trains in Bengaluru division and warned people that doing such things will land them in a non bailable case. According to SWR, a total of 21 stone pelting cases were reported in January and February saw another 13 cases in the Bengaluru division.

Two weeks ago, stones were also pelted on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train on Friday while it was passing through the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. No injuries were reported in the incident, one windowpane was damaged due to stone pelting. Ahead of its launch, unidentified persons had pelted stones at a coach of the train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam damaging two window panes.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express is south India’s first Vande Bharat train, and it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November last year at Bengaluru. This service connects Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and it was launched under the Make-in-India initiative. The semi-high-speed service is expected to boost tourism with faster and more comfortable travel options between the three cities.