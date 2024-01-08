‘Strategy is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’: EX-CM Bommai after key BJP meet

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a crucial meeting on Monday to discuss the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All key leaders attended the meeting, and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the plan is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. ‘Strategy is to win all LS seats in Karnataka’: EX-CM Bommai after key BJP meet

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, “The people of Karnataka are in favour of the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, we discussed the strategy to win all Lok Sabha seats in the state. The people are already tired of the Congress government and their half-implemented poll promises.”

He also slammed the Congress government and said its leaders took a U-turn in the Ayodhya Ram Temple issue. “Earlier they were making statements against Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As people are showing their support to the temple in Ayodhya, Congress leaders changed their stance. DK Shivakumar has become a Ram Bhakt and Ramalinga Reddy said that a special pooja will be conducted on January 22,” he said.

Along with Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and state chief BY Vijayendra are other senior leaders at the key meeting.

The BJP suffered a major electoral defeat in 2023 in the Karnataka assembly elections, thereby losing the only state the party ruled in south India. The Congress bagged 135 out of 224 seats in the state legislative assembly with a 43.2 percent vote share. The BJP was reduced to 66 seats with a vote share of 36.3 per cent.

The high command of the BJP revamped the state unit and placed new faces in key roles ahead of Lok Sabha polls.