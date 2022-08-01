T Mohandas Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away at 89

T Mohandas M Pai, who founded 'Udayavani', a popular Kannada daily, passed away at 89 years old on Sunday at a hospital in Udupi after ailing from a chronic illness, news agency PTI reported.

Pai has left behind the legacy built by his father Dr T M A Pai, the founder of Manipal Group of Institutions. Pai was serving as the president of the Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, which is responsible for the operations of the 'Udayavani' newspaper.

Pai, called the ‘architect of modern Manipal’, studied law in college at the University of Pune and also served as the chairman and non-executive director at ICDS Limited, a non-banking financial services firm.

Pai set up three centres which celebrated art and culture, namely - the Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, the Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and the MGM Yakshagana Kendra.

His mortal remains will be brought at MGM College's Ravindra Mantapa on Monday for the public to see him one last time and say their last goodbyes, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Several politicians among former CMs H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah flocked to Twitter to express grief at having lost a brilliant mind, with the state's incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai describing him as a “guiding figure”.

Shobha Karandlaje, the minister of state for agriculture and farmers' welfare, wrote, “Saddened to know the passing away of Sri T Mohandas Pai. His invaluable contributions to spreading education, banking services & helping regional media gain prominence will be marked in the history of Karnataka. Condolences to the family, may he attain sadgati. Om Shanti!”

Saddened to know the passing away of Sri T Mohandas Pai.



His invaluable contributions to spreading education, banking services & helping regional media gain prominence will be marked in the history of Karnataka.



Condolences to the family, may he attain sadgati.



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/EhZULjvasb — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 31, 2022

Pai is survived by his brothers and sisters: T. Ramdas Pai, T. Narayana Pai, T. Ashok Pai, R. Vasanti, Jayanti Pai, Indumati Pai and Asha Pai.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON