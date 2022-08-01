T Mohandas Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away at 89
- T Mohandas M Pai, the son of Dr T M A Pai and founder of 'Udayavani' passed away at 89 years old due to a chronic illness in Udupi on Sunday.
T Mohandas M Pai, who founded 'Udayavani', a popular Kannada daily, passed away at 89 years old on Sunday at a hospital in Udupi after ailing from a chronic illness, news agency PTI reported.
Pai has left behind the legacy built by his father Dr T M A Pai, the founder of Manipal Group of Institutions. Pai was serving as the president of the Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, which is responsible for the operations of the 'Udayavani' newspaper.
Pai, called the ‘architect of modern Manipal’, studied law in college at the University of Pune and also served as the chairman and non-executive director at ICDS Limited, a non-banking financial services firm.
Pai set up three centres which celebrated art and culture, namely - the Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, the Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and the MGM Yakshagana Kendra.
His mortal remains will be brought at MGM College's Ravindra Mantapa on Monday for the public to see him one last time and say their last goodbyes, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Several politicians among former CMs H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah flocked to Twitter to express grief at having lost a brilliant mind, with the state's incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai describing him as a “guiding figure”.
Shobha Karandlaje, the minister of state for agriculture and farmers' welfare, wrote, “Saddened to know the passing away of Sri T Mohandas Pai. His invaluable contributions to spreading education, banking services & helping regional media gain prominence will be marked in the history of Karnataka. Condolences to the family, may he attain sadgati. Om Shanti!”
Pai is survived by his brothers and sisters: T. Ramdas Pai, T. Narayana Pai, T. Ashok Pai, R. Vasanti, Jayanti Pai, Indumati Pai and Asha Pai.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
Monday musings: Less law, more order; the story of ‘missing’ traffic police personnel
For the past month, Punekars had a different experience driving on the city roads. What was different then? The police personnel who were supposed to be manning the traffic were missing. It was prolonged – for almost more than a month. The primary responsibility of traffic personnel is to make sure of a smooth flow of traffic on roads. The job was left solely to the network of CCTV cameras in spotting traffic violations.
-
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family hours after close aide's arrest
Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to family members of party MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Sunday night in a money laundering case. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in Bhandup, in suburban Mumbai, along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.
-
Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed Constable Ram Chandra for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.
-
Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, a government-run electric power transmission company for August. These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28.
-
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics