Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tabebuia Rosea sapling planted by Ratan Tata at Bengaluru Infosys campus 23 years ago grows into a tree. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2024 01:30 PM IST

On October 9, Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai due to ill health.

The Infosys group reminisced about a memorable moment more than two decades ago when the late Ratan Tata visited the software giant's Bengaluru campus. The group shared visuals of Ratan Tata planting a Tabebuia Rosea plant, which has now turned into a tree.

On 15 October 2001, Ratan Tata visited the Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City. (X/Infosys)
On 15 October 2001, Ratan Tata visited the Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City. (X/Infosys)

Also Read - 48-year-old Bengaluru techie loses 50 lakh after falling prey to dating app match: Report

In an X post, the Infosys group wrote, “When Ratan N Tata visited Infosys Bangalore 23 years ago, he planted a Tabebuia Rosea. Today, the plant has grown into a tree, and so has our shared purpose and vision.”

The company added that the legacy of the former Tata Group chairman inspires them further. “His legacy continues to inspire us to pursue growth and innovation, moving the world forward together. "

On 15 October 2001, Ratan Tata visited the Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and the company’s former CFO Mohandas Pai accompanied Tata. They showed Tata the entire campus, which was one of the initial tech towers in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Karnataka flag joins Indian and New Zealand flags at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

On October 9, Ratan Tata, 86, d his last at a hospital in Mumbai due to ill health. He had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, where his condition was described as “critical”.

Paying his tributes to the business conglomerate, Narayana Murthy said, “It is excruciating to lose a friend like Ratan Tata. He inspired me with value-based leadership. He was a moral compass while making ethical decisions.” Tributes and condolence messages from across the country poured in after the company announced his death

Sudha Murthy too remembered her frequent meetings with Tata and Bengaluru’s IISc campus. “He has been a man of integrity and very compassionate towards life. I have not met anyone like Mr. Ratan Tata in my life. He inspired me in taking up philanthropy work and it is the end of an era,” she said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On