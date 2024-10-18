Tabebuia Rosea sapling planted by Ratan Tata at Bengaluru Infosys campus 23 years ago grows into a tree. Watch

The Infosys group reminisced about a memorable moment more than two decades ago when the late Ratan Tata visited the software giant's Bengaluru campus. The group shared visuals of Ratan Tata planting a Tabebuia Rosea plant, which has now turned into a tree. On 15 October 2001, Ratan Tata visited the Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City. (X/Infosys)

In an X post, the Infosys group wrote, “When Ratan N Tata visited Infosys Bangalore 23 years ago, he planted a Tabebuia Rosea. Today, the plant has grown into a tree, and so has our shared purpose and vision.”

The company added that the legacy of the former Tata Group chairman inspires them further. “His legacy continues to inspire us to pursue growth and innovation, moving the world forward together. "

On 15 October 2001, Ratan Tata visited the Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and the company’s former CFO Mohandas Pai accompanied Tata. They showed Tata the entire campus, which was one of the initial tech towers in Bengaluru.

On October 9, Ratan Tata, 86, d his last at a hospital in Mumbai due to ill health. He had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, where his condition was described as “critical”.

Paying his tributes to the business conglomerate, Narayana Murthy said, “It is excruciating to lose a friend like Ratan Tata. He inspired me with value-based leadership. He was a moral compass while making ethical decisions.” Tributes and condolence messages from across the country poured in after the company announced his death

Sudha Murthy too remembered her frequent meetings with Tata and Bengaluru’s IISc campus. “He has been a man of integrity and very compassionate towards life. I have not met anyone like Mr. Ratan Tata in my life. He inspired me in taking up philanthropy work and it is the end of an era,” she said.