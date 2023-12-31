Techie dies after falling from 33rd floor post full-night party in Bengaluru: Report

A 27-year-old man from Bengaluru died after falling from a 33rd floor of an apartment in the early hours of Saturday, reported The Times of India. The man was reportedly partying with his group of friends at an apartment in the city's Bhattarahalli area. Techie dies after falling from 33rd floor post full-night party in Bengaluru

According to reports, Divyanshu Sharma, a software engineer at a private company, planned to go to a movie in Phoenix mall on Friday, along with his friends. As they turned out to be late for the movie, they all decided to go to a pub in Indiranagar and returned home by 2.30 am. He told his female friend that he will clean the room and the accident is believed to have happened while throwing the ash of cigarettes outside the balcony.

KR Puram police said, “Everyone was asleep and Divyanshu decided to clean the room which was filled with ash and cigarette buds as they partied the whole night. It looks like he slipped from the balcony of 33rd floor while throwing the ash outside.”

The members of society identified the body in the morning hours and alerted the community WhatsApp group. “Someone spotted the body near the playground and identified the person through his ID card. All his friends have been questioned and we are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death,” added the police officer.

Divyanshu originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh and his father is a retired Indian Air Force employee and stays at Bengaluru’s Horamavu area.