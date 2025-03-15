Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tejasvi Surya blasts Karnataka government over 4% Muslim quota in tenders, calls it a 'threat to the Constitution'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Reacting to the decision, Tejasvi Surya said that reservations in India have always been based on social and economic backwardness rather than religion.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has strongly criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for approving a 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in government tenders, calling it “an attack on the Constitution” and a move that “incentivizes religious conversion.”

BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(SansadTV YouTube)
BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(SansadTV YouTube)

Reacting to the decision, Surya said that reservations in India have always been based on social and economic backwardness rather than religion. “This new gimmick for electoral gains is equal to undoing the very purpose of reservation,” he remarked.

Check out his post here:

He further accused the Congress government of misusing power and public resources for vote bank politics, arguing that such policies would turn the economy into a “playground for political opportunism.”

(Also Read: This gram panchayat near Bengaluru ensures insurance for all, a first in Karnataka: Report)

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act which aims to provide four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B, while presenting Karnataka government's Budget.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and it was decided that the amendment will be done after tabling the KTPP act in the ongoing assembly session, the official sources added.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session likely on Monday.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru's garbage mafia controls waste collection, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On