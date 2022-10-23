Tejasvi Surya launches Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council comprising school leaders from different schools in Bengaluru who will be responsible for independently conducting quarterly events on the environment, sports, arts, culture and civic. The Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council will have 25 students nominated by the schools to form a cluster, consisting of 1 student leader from each school.

The Bengaluru South MP took to social media and wrote, “Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council is a platform to bring school students into public governance & welfare. The council will work on three major fields like environment, climate change, civic responsibility, public policy, sports, art and culture.”

Tejasvi Surya reminisced about his school days at the event. He said, “My journey in public life started in the school, where I contested an election to become a head boy. That's why I wish to see these school leaders, captains, vice-captains, head boys and head girls who are present today also develop their civic responsibility, team building and leadership skills through this summit.”

He also narrated an incident when he got a chance to interact with former president APJ Abdul Kalam. “When I was a head boy, I remember asking a question to then President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on the non-proliferation treaty of India back in 2005. That one moment inspired me so much to work for the good of the community and the progress of the nation,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

