Temple staffer held over sexual harassment in Karnataka: Police

Bengaluru Police said the accused has been produced before the Kollegala Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT Archives)

A case has been registered a staff member of the Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority (SMMKDA) over alleged sexual harassment, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The incident was reported at the Sri Kshetra Male Mahadeshwara shrine office in Hanur taluk in Chamrajnagar district, leading to the registration of the case against Mahadevaswamy, a staff member of SMMKDA.

“The accused, Mahadevaswamy, a resident of Malemahadeshwara hill, has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a 28-year-old female staff member,” said Nanjunda Swamy, inspector at the MM Hills police station.

“Based on a complaint by a female employee, we have booked Mahadevaswamy under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life), and 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),” said Nanjunda Swamy.

He said the accused has been produced before the Kollegala Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The woman, a grade 2 assistant working at SMMKDA for five years, filed a complaint with police, stating that Mahadevaswamy, the receptionist in the authority’s dormitory, had been consistently harassing her.

Citing the woman’s complaint. the inspector said, “Mahadevaswamy verbally abused her with inappropriate language, touched her face, and made unwarranted comments. The victim reported the incident to her superiors, prompting a formal complaint.”

SMMKDA did not respond to a message on the allegation.

In a subsequent incident, Mahadevaswamy, along with others, reportedly took photographs of the woman and her colleagues without permission. They also shouted obscenities while the female employees were on their way to the office of their superiors. Sumitra Bai, another female employee, called for legal action against Mahadevaswamy, who she alleged posed a threat to the safety and dignity of women employees.

In another incident, the headmaster of Dasanur Government Senior Primary School in Nanjangud taluk has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by parents of female students.

The parents filed complaints accusing the head teacher, Prakash, of inappropriate touching and misbehavior towards their daughters. The allegations prompted the District Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to recommend filing a case against Prakash and advocating for his dismissal.

“Following a complaint by education department officials, we have registered a Pocso case against Prakash,” said Kawalande police sub-inspector Krishna Kanth to HT.

“The accused absconded after the case was registered, and we laid a trap to nab him,” the police officer said.