This tunnel aquarium show in Bengaluru is a must visit

Aquarium enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as the National Consumer Fair group has organised a tunnel aquarium for a 360 degree view of various marine species as part of their National Family Fair in two venues - Kengeri and J P Nagar 8th phase. The fair will go on till January end, so mark your calendars to visit the tunnel aquarium, the first of its kind in Bengaluru.

The tunnel aquarium houses over 500 fish belonging to 400 different species - both freshwater and saltwater - including Angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, eels, boxfish, and other rare unusual species, to name a few, a News18 report said. There are two chambers for saltwater fish and 13 chambers for freshwater fish, it added.

One can view these various aquatic beings with an underwater perspective in the tunnel. Here is a video of the various exhibits in the fair, and the tunnel aquarium:

The tunnel, which took organisers eight months to build, is divided into tanks where desirable environment for the different fish is mimicked. The tanks vary in terms of optimum temperature and salinity of the water to ensure the survival of the fish.

A high-ranking official from the National Consumer Fair group told another publication that the fish have been brought from waters in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as international oceans around Thailand.

Apart from the tunnel aquarium, which is the main attraction, the fair also houses exhibits related to the animal kingdom, featuring extinct mammoths, dinosaurs and gorillas. It also has stalls where one can buy handicrafts, clothes and local delicacies, among other items.