Three B.Sc students killed in tragic lorry-bike crash in Bengaluru: Report

Three young students tragically lost their lives in a late-night accident in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 12. The victims, identified as Rohith, Sujith, and Harsha, all 22 years old and studying for a BSc in Agriculture at Yelahanka, were involved in a fatal collision on Airport Road, The Hindu reported. At approximately 1 am, their bike collided with a stationary goods lorry from behind. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the instant death of all three students. (For Representation)

The students had just finished celebrating Sujith’s birthday with a group of friends near the airport. According to police who spoke to reporters, the group had split into two bikes for their journey home. While two of their friends rode on one bike, the trio involved in the accident were on the other, the report noted.

The lorry driver, reportedly in panic, fled the scene shortly after the incident. An FIR has been filed at the Chikkajala traffic police station, and an investigation is underway to locate the driver and determine the circumstances leading to the accident, the publication added.

In a separate incident, a bartender named Ravikumar, aged 38, was killed earlier on Thursday morning. Ravikumar, who worked in a bar in Whitefield, was crossing the road when he was struck by a BMTC bus. The tragic accident occurred as he was making his way across the street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Both incidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety in Bengaluru, with authorities urging for more stringent measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.