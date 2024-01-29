Three dead, several injured in blast at firecracker company in Dakshina Kannada

In an unfortunate development, as many as three individuals have lost their lives after a firecracker company store endured a blast, injuring several others. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Belthangady taluk of the Dakshina Kannada district. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP), C B Rishyanth.(ANI)

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Chethan, along with Vargees and Swamy, who were 62 and 60 years of age, respectively. The injured are receiving treatment at the local hospital currently. The cause for the blast is yet to be ascertained.

The Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP), C B Rishyanth, spoke to reporters on the tragedy and said, "Three died and several others were injured in a blast at a firecracker company in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada. The deceased have been identified as Vargees (62), Swamy (60) and Chethan (24). We will investigate the reason for the blast."

Further probe into the matter is underway and more details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

A similar incident had occurred in Attibele at a cracker go-down in October, when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle. As many as 17 were killed in the incident, prompting the state government to ban all non-green crackers during Diwali and inspect cracker shops across the state.

(With inputs from ANI)