‘Today I’m enjoying coconut water': UNGA prez lauds Karnataka wastewater project

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi on Wednesday lauded the Koramangala and Challaghatta (KC) valley wastewater management project in Karnataka while on his three-day visit to India. Terming it a “transformation in the making”, he congratulated those behind the project.

"The KC valley wastewater management project in Karnataka is transformation in the making. Four years ago it was a dry waste land. Today, I am enjoying coconut water produced here using the treated wastewater. Congrats to everyone behind this success story," he tweeted and shared a video of him at the site, enjoying tender coconut water.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is what we would like to see in the United Nations to happen in many countries,” he can be heard saying in the video. Gesturing behind him, he continues, “The water behind me is treated wastewater coming from 70 kilometres away from Bangalore. Four years ago, it was a wasteland. Four years ago, in this part of the world, agriculture was a very difficult business.”

Explaining how the treated waste water is stored at the site in a tanker and distributed to all the farms, he says, “The farms have increased their incomes five to six fold after this project has been inaugurated. Four years ago, it was a big issue to get a good glass of water (here).”

“Now I'm drinking a very good coconut water produced here based on the treated wastewater. I congratulate everybody who participated in this project. And I wish everybody could have this opportunity to taste this water,” he adds.

Korosi landed in Bengaluru on Monday and interacted with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science. He also heaped praises on an Anganwadi centre in Karnataka for providing essential services to children in rural regions.