Traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way on the first day after inauguration

On the first day after inauguration, traffic violations are spotted on the newly built Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. A few videos surfaced on the internet, where the vehicles were seen randomly taking a reverse from the middle of the road, putting the lives of commuters in danger on a high-speed expressway. Commuters violate traffic on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway. (Twitter/droneman)

A Twitter handle named droneman shared a video of the truck randomly taking reverse and wrote, “Don’t know what to say,” with a hashtag #humnahisudhrenge (We never change). He also shared a video on another car taking the reverse on the same side to enter the service road.

Note - Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video

However, few users questioned the access control system that was claimed to be part of the Bengaluru –Mysuru expressway. A user from the handle named The Idly Man wrote, “We have been continuously requesting @mepratap and @nitin_gadkari that the access control is not as it should be. Steel grills used to separate service lanes are not the right fit. Entry exits to be given far off from the main carriageway. None of this is followed unfortunately.”

Another user named Akash Gupta wrote, “Why are people reversing here particularly? Saw another such video from the same spot. My guess is confusing turn signs.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from a public meeting at Mandya. The expressway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. It roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and is said to be fully access controlled.