Traffic woes can’t faze this doctor

Amid incessant rainfall in Bengaluru, waterlogging and long traffic jams on several stretches have left the general public struggling to carry out day-to-day operations. But that didn’t deter this doctor from performing his duty.

A video of Dr Govind Nandakumar running to the hospital has been doing the rounds on social media for all the right reasons. A gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur, Nandakumar was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gall bladder surgery, when he got stuck in traffic on the Marathahalli-Sarjapur road. Seeing that the traffic was stalled, he decided to ditch his car and sprint to the hospital.

“It was a difficult day for Bengaluru. Everyone was struggling in their owns ways. The last stretch on my route takes about five to 10 minutes, if you’re driving, and getting stuck in traffic there is a regular occurrence. But on this particular day, there was absolutely no movement in any direction. I had two options — either I could sit and wait or do something about the situation. I fortunately had the luxury of a driver. So, I decided to just leave my car and run,” says the 44-year-old.

He further adds, “I run and workout quite regularly. I thought I could use that to my advantage and not waste any more time. I just crossed over the street and covered the remaining distance of three kilometres in just about 18 minutes.”

Could he have postponed the surgery? Probably yes. The doctor admits that though it wouldn’t have jeopardised the patient’s health, it would have caused them discomfort. The doctor explains, “The patient was a middle-aged woman. It’s not like the patient would not have survived if I hadn’t run. But I had to relieve her of her pain. There are different types of surgeries that we perform, and the one that I treated that day was something I would categorise as urgent. I also had other surgeries to perform that day, which is why I made that decision.”

The now widely circulated video has won the hearts of many on the internet. But some have questioned the rationale behind shooting a video of the ordeal. Nandakumar isn’t too bothered by all the trolling. “I just wanted to get to work quickly and I decided to record it, so I could show it to my kids in the evening about a strange incident that happened to me in the day. I didn’t expect the video to go viral,” he shares.

With the rains wreaking havoc in Bengaluru, many have criticised the poor infrastructure in the city, owing to waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion. But Nandakumar begs to differ.“ There have always been problems with traffic and drainage issues here. But we as a city have evolved from that. The roads that used to be made of mud are now built properly with pavements on either sides. Bengaluru is trying its best to keep up with the situation. What matters is how we treat the city. I can see people throwing garbage on the roads and someone driving a two-wheeler on the sidewalk. We seem to have forgotten basic etiquettes somewhere along the way. I have faced similar situations like this before, but nothing as dramatic as this one,” he wraps up.