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Hosting guests this festive season? 7 dining table updates that make a big difference
The festive season is the perfect time to give your dining room a fresh look. Want to make your dining table more inviting? Here’s what you can add.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ATRANGI STUDIO Patchwork Table Runner | Traditional Rajasthani Khambadiya Craft | Handmade Dining Table Runner for Home Decor | Colourful Dining Setup | 16x72 Inch, PinkView Details
₹1,755
Divyakosh Flower Table Runner Decoration for Dining Table with LED | Artificial Floral Centerpiece with Diya Lights | Festive Table Decor for Diwali, Wedding, Pooja & Home Decoration, 22 InchView Details
₹647
India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Land Printed Micro Velvet 4 Seater Table and Bed Runner (56 x 14 inches)View Details
₹1,799
Habere India-All The Cultures Fabricating India Ceramic Flower Vase | Flower Pot for Living Room | Home Decor Items | Vase for Living Room | Ceramic Vases for Home Decor (Medium:L23xW14xH19cm)View Details
₹1,258
Encasa XO Block Printed Cotton Canvas Napkins, Jaipur Hand Print Indigo-02View Details
₹689
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.