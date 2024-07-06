Transport dept in Bengaluru begins crackdown against ‘illegal’ bike taxis, seizes 133 vehicles: Report

On Friday, the Transport Department took action against as many as 133 bike taxis in the city, marking the start of a crackdown on what it deems an "illegal" service, according to a Deccan Herald report. The enforcement operation was launched in response to the protests by auto-rickshaw drivers who claimed that bike taxis are impacting their livelihoods.(Representational Photo/HT)

This comes after a massive protest on Thursday by Bengaluru's auto and cab drivers, who demanded strict action on illegal bike taxis operating in the city. The drivers also demanded the state transport department to implement ‘one city, one cab fare’ as soon as possible.

C Mallikarjun, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement, South), spoke to reporters on the matter and said 29 of these confiscated vehicles were electric bike taxis. This enforcement operation involved 10 Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and one assistant RTO, launched in response to the protests by auto-rickshaw drivers who claimed that bike taxis are impacting their livelihoods.

Despite previous restraint due to a court order, the department initiated the crackdown following the state government's decision to scrap the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021, citing widespread misuse, the report stated. OLA (ANI Technologies) remains the sole provider of electric bike services in Bengaluru, with other services from Rapido, OLA, and Uber operating illegally using personal vehicles with white registration plates.

While violators face penalties starting at ₹5,000 and vehicle impoundment, specific details on penalties that were collected are not yet clear. The Bike Taxi Welfare Association in Karnataka also voiced their opinion on the issue, saying that their operations are protected under court orders.