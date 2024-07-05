 Karnataka state-run bus drops spare wheel while on run, major accident missed. Watch | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karnataka state-run bus drops spare wheel while on run, major accident missed. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 05:02 PM IST

A video that went viral on social media showed how a state-run bus dropped a spare wheel while on the run, causing danger to vehicles behind.

In what could have been a fatal accident, the car driver’s alertness avoided a major crash on a busy road in Karnataka. A video that went viral on social media showed how a state-run bus dropped a spare wheel while on the run, causing danger to vehicles behind.

Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month: Report

In a dash camera video shared by Prateek Singh on X, the entire incident was recorded, and the car behind is said to be at 40-50 kmph. Prateek received the video from on of his followers where he wrote, “I'm sharing a video from my car, Alcazar Dashcam, on today's incident (3 July 2024). In the video you will see the spare tyre from the Karnataka Govt. a bus falls on the road causing a potential accident situation. I was driving behind the bus at 40-50 kms speed, with my presence of mind I was able to doge the wheel and avoid the accident.”

The vehicles that were behind also showed alertness and skipped the spare wheel which was on the road. “The Innova vehicle coming behind my car almost hit the wheel and was able to avoid hitting the wheel. I was honking, chasing the bus to stop him and let him know that the spare tire was lost on the road,” added Prateek on his X post.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has acknowledged the incident and said that the action will be taken. A user in the comments said, “Leave enough space to stop without crashing, when the vehicle ahead stops without using its own braking distance - by hitting a wall or the back of a stationary truck.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka state-run bus drops spare wheel while on run, major accident missed. Watch
