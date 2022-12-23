Two college students suspended over ‘indecent behaviour’

Two private college students from different faiths were suspended for allegedly indulging in “indecent behaviour” on college premises in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the college premises during a book release programme, police said.

A police officials aware of the development said, “A Muslim boy and a Hindu girl were allegedly hugging and kissing during the programme organised in the college on December 17. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was the chief guest at the ceremony in which the biography of former MLA Vasanth Bangera was released”.

The issue came to the fore after several posts about the incident were widely shared on social media platforms, after which the college management suspended both the students. “The parents of the girl, who is a native of another district took her back home after the incident,” said police. However, a section of students posted the news on social media claiming the college suspended the Hindu girl, but not the Muslim boy.

“We have suspended both the students for their indecent behaviour on the college premises. The incident has embarrassed others. We have also filed a police complaint against few people for misleading the public by publishing false news which is far from the truth,” principal Sikesh Poojary said on Thursday.

The principal said that the “college has a good name since decades and some people with vested interests are trying to defame the institution” by spreading fake news.

“We have received a complaint regarding the matter. We are investigating about the people who are spreading fake news on social media. We have launched an investigation,” Belthangady police inspector Nanda Kumar said.

In a similar incident in the district earlier this month, a private pre-university college in Vitla town of Dakshina Kannada had suspended 18 students, police said.